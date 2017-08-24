Vietnam pips Thailand for women’s football gold on goal difference

SHAH ALAM, Aug 24 — Vietnam pipped Thailand for the women’s football gold with a better goal difference when the SEA Games round robin competition ended here today.

In the final round robin match at the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Stadium in Shah Alam, Vietnam whipped Malaysia 6-0 to draw level with Thailand on 10 points but claim the gold medal with a better goal difference.

Vietnam, the 2009 gold medal winner in the Laos eidtion, scored 13 goals and conceded two while Thailand scored 13 goals and conceded four goals.

Myanmar took the bronze medal with six points. — Bernama