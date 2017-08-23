Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Vietnam defeat Malaysia 3-0 in women’s volleyball

Wednesday August 23, 2017
10:45 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Malaysia kicked off their SEA Games volleyball campaign on the wrong foot, after losing 0-3 to Vietnam in their opening Group B match at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, here today.

Vietnam who dominated right from the start won 25-17, 25-7, 25-11.

In an earlier Group A match, defending champion Thailand started their title defence in style by beating Indonesia 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-10).

Group A comprises Thailand, Indonesia and Myanmar while Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines make up Group B.

In the men’s Group B match, Vietnam beat Timor Leste 3-0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-11) while Indonesia overcame the Philippines 3-1 (25-21, 23-25, 35-33, 25-21).

The men’s Group A comprises Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Group B has Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Timor Leste. — Bernama

