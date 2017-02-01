Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 11:12 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Victory for Allardyce at last as Palace beat Bournemouth 2-0

Wednesday February 1, 2017
07:54 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

White House: Americans won’t be targetsWhite House: Americans won’t be targets

Volvo Malaysia eyes new export marketsVolvo Malaysia eyes new export markets

Chelsea stay in charge of title raceChelsea stay in charge of title race

The Edit: Trump sticker graffiti hits TokyoThe Edit: Trump sticker graffiti hits Tokyo

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Christian Benteke celebrates after scoring the second goal for Crystal Palace. ― Reuters picChristian Benteke celebrates after scoring the second goal for Crystal Palace. ― Reuters picLONDON, Feb 1 ― Sam Allardyce finally tasted victory in his sixth league match as Crystal Palace manager as his team took a step towards safety with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

Scott Dann put Palace in front a minute after halftime after Damien Delaney had flicked on Jason Puncheon's cross.

After withstanding intense second-half pressure from Bournemouth, Christian Benteke made sure of all three points when he headed in a cross from substitute Andros Townsend.

Palace, who gave a debut to wing back to Patrick van Aanholt, signed on Monday from relegation rivals Sunderland, had gone closest in an uninspiring first half. ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline