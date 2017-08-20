Victory as Malaysia scores first ever rugby gold win at SEA Games

Malaysian players proudly show off their Gold medals after 22-7 win over Singapore in KL2017 SEA Games Men 7s Rugby final at Stadium MBPJ, Petaling Jaya August 20, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Malaysia has won the country’s first ever gold in the SEA Games rugby sevens competition, defeating Singapore in yet another historic match today.

Malaysia beat Singapore 22-7 in the final at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium in Kelana Jaya earlier today.

Malaysia, the silver medallist at the 2015 Singapore SEA Games made four tries and one conversion, while Singapore had one try and one conversion.

The Star Online quoted national coach Saizul Hafifi Mohd Noor as saying that his team did an excellent job in the final.

“I am thrilled with the team’s efforts as we finally clinched the elusive gold in SEA Games rugby,” Saizul reportedly said.