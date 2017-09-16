Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Vettel on pole in Singapore, Hamilton fifth

Sebastian Vettel celebrates pole position in qualifying with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in Singapore, September 16, 2017 ― Reuters picSebastian Vettel celebrates pole position in qualifying with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in Singapore, September 16, 2017 ― Reuters picSINGAPORE, Sept 16 ― Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel put himself on pole position to retake the Formula One lead from Lewis Hamilton after setting the fastest lap in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix today.

Championship leader Hamilton, who leads the German by three points with seven rounds remaining, qualified his Mercedes only fifth for tomorrow’s night race.

Dutch teenager Max Verstappen will start second for Red Bull, after going fastest in the first two phases of qualifying, with Australian team mate Daniel Ricciardo third and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen fourth.

Vettel is a four times winner in Singapore and the pole was also his fourth in the city state. ― Reuters

