Veteran’s inspiring words spurs debutant Yu Tian to clinch silver

Chuah Yu Tian of Malaysia attempts the pole vault in the women’s event at Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil, August 25, 2017. She won the silver in the event. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR,Aug 26 — Words of motivation from former pole vault champion Roslinda Samsu, spurred Chuah Yu Tian to clinch the silver despite making her SEA Games debut yesterday.

Yu Tian, 24, said Roslinda, the only Malaysian women’s pole vaulter to feature in the Olympics, in the 2008 Games in Beijing, met her Friday to give words of encouragement.

“She is my idol. She said all the competitors were alike in that everyone trained about the same. The mental strength on the day she said needed to be strong and asked me to keep being strong,” she told reporters after the event.

In the event at the National Stadium here tonight, Yu Tian recorded 3.80 metres , 0,1 metre better that her previous best effort at the Malaysian Open last month.

The gold was won by Chaya Chomchuendee of Thailand ( 4.10m) and the bronze by Singapore’s Rachel Isabel Y B (3.60m). — Bernama