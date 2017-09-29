Veteran Villa left out of Spain squad

Spain’s David Villa hits the pitch between two Salvador defenders during the second half of their friendly match in Landover, Maryland June 7, 2014. — Reuters picMADRID, Sept 29 — Veteran forward David Villa was dropped today from coach Julen Lopetegui’s Spain squad to face Albania and Israel in World Cup qualifiers next month.

However, in-form pair Jose Callejon of Napoli and Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno were both welcomed back into the 25-man squad.

Lopetegui said that Villa, 35, who is two caps short of reaching a century, had needed more time to recover from an injury suffered during the last international get-together and would likely be lacking match fitness.

In Villa’s place Lopetegui called up Callejon, who has scored four goals for Napoli this season, and Rodrigo, who has hit the net three times for Valencia.

They have respectively just three and one caps.

“They’re in great form and we think they can help us,” said Lopetegui.

Another returnee is Real Sociedad’s defensive midfielder Asier Illarramendi.

Meanwhile, Lopetegui sprang to the defence of Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique, often jeered by Spain fans due to his open pro-Catalan independence stance.

“I only judge players by their behaviour, application and attitude, and I have absolutely no doubts when it comes to Gerard,” he said.

“He’s always given heart and soul for Spain.”

The 2010 world champions realistically need only one win from their final two qualifying matches to book their ticket to Russia as they hold a three-point advantage over second placed Italy, but with a goal difference that is 17 better.

They play Albania on October 6 and then away to Israel three days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers (3): David De Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Pepe Reina (Napoli/ITA), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao).

Defenders (8): Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), César Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG), Gerard Piqué (Barcelona), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal/ENG).

Midfielders (9): Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona), Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad), Koke Resurreccion (Atlético Madrid), Saul Niguez (Atlético Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich/GER), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), David Silva (Manchester City/ENG).

Forwards (5): Pedro Rodriguez (Chelsea/ENG), Alvaro Morata (Chelsea/ENG), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), José Callejon (Napoli/ITA), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia). — AFP