Veteran hockey player says not guilty, ‘shocked’ after failing dope test

S Kumar has denied using any banned substances or supplements, after it was revealed that he had failed a recent dope test. — Picture via Facebook/Malaysia Indian Football PlayersKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Malaysian veteran hockey goalkeeper S Kumar has denied using any banned substances or supplements, after it was revealed that he had failed a recent dope test.

The 38-year-old national hockey player, who has been playing for Malaysia for two decades says he is ready to face any backlash from fans but hopes the public will hear him out first.

“I never take any outside supplements other than the one that been given by National Sports Institute (NSC),” Kumar said at a special press conference held by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) today.

“Honestly, I’m shocked and saddened with this development… But I’m open here,” he said.

Kumar pointed out that he was willing to leave his youngest son, who is unwell and currently warded at a hospital to clarify matters regarding the apparent results of a doping test.

“I’m willing to leave him at the hospital to stand here, explaining... defending myself,” said Kumar, who was named as the Best Goalkeeper for the 2009 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup.

MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal revealed that he was informed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on December 12 that Kumar had tested positive for doping at the Asia Cup in Dhaka in October.

The hockey player tested positive for a banned substance, sibutramine by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

Sibutramine is an appetite suppressant which is commonly found in weight loss supplements.

Kumar said he will not request for the sample B to be tested but is appealing for a hearing on the matter.

“I know and (am) confident I’m not guilty so I do not want to waste time to take Sample B,” he said.

“For me it’s better to just go for a hearing as I want to be involved at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Cup next year.

“Logically, as a hockey player I do not need to lose weight. So why do I need to take that substance... that doesn’t make sense,” he explained.

When asked whether he may have been sabotaged, Kumar replied he was unsure.

“I don’t know (of being sabotage) but I’m recalling on each products and even household items I used at home.

“Sad that lately a lot of our athletes were caught in doping and I’m the latest case but to the sports fans... do please bear in mind the substance is not to enhance performances,” Kumar said.

The Tampin-born athlete played 295 caps for Malaysia and is facing a two-year provisional ban while waiting for the hearing, which is scheduled for next month.