Veteran cyclist Fauzan down but not out

The 33-year-old KL SEA Games gold medallist admitted it was a most harrowing moment but brushed aside the trauma by counting his blessings.

The 33-year-old KL SEA Games gold medallist admitted it was a most harrowing moment but brushed aside the trauma by counting his blessings.

“I was on a morning routine with my PDRM team on Lekas Highway, also training for the Asian Games.

“The incident happened too fast and I was in speed mode,” he said while contacted in University Malaya Medical Centre.

It was too late by the time Fauzan realised the lorry was stationery.

“I thought the lorry was already moving but apparently not. And I crashed into it,” he said.

“At this moment, I can’t move my head at all. However, the incident has not shaken my focus en route to Jakarta,” said Fauzan who was optimistic to be back within two months before the Asian Games in August.

“Training mishaps and accidents are normal in road cycling. I’m used to it... even this first time that I hit a lorry,” he said.

“My aim is to contribute something special for Malaysia in Indonesia,” he added.