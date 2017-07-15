Venus Williams v Garbine Muguruza — key points

Garbine Muguruza (let) hugs Venus Williams after winning their women’s singles final match of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, on July 15, 2017. Muguruza won 7-5, 6-0. — AFP picLONDON, July 15 — Key points in today’s Wimbledon women’s final between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza:

Set 1

Muguruza 7-5

+ Final under Centre Court roof as persistent rain falls. Umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore inspects grassless baseline before play gets underway

+ Both women save break points in sixth and seventh games

+ Venus squanders two set points, 5-5

+ Muguruza breaks for 6-5 and takes opener in next game when Venus nets backhand

Key stats: Williams fails to convert all three break points she earned

Top tweet: “Rooting for #Venus today. So proud of what she has been through and the Champion she is. Go get this one !” — Serena Williams’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou

Set 2

Muguruza 6-0

+ Williams double faults on break point, then Muguruza holds for 2-0

+ Wild Williams’ volley and Muguruza gets double-break for 3-0, backs it up for 4-0

+ Another break to love, Muguruza leads 5-0

+ Muguruza takes title on third championship point — on a successful challenge

Key stats: After saving set points in the 10th game of the first set, Muguruza won all nine games to follow to clinch title

Top tweet: “I have never seen Mugi movement be better and play so solid complete transformation in her game under new coach Conchita in 3 weeks.” — former player and coach Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation

— AFP