Venus Williams v Garbine Muguruza — key points

LONDON, July 15 — Key points in today’s Wimbledon women’s final between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza:
Set 1
Muguruza 7-5
+ Final under Centre Court roof as persistent rain falls. Umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore inspects grassless baseline before play gets underway
+ Both women save break points in sixth and seventh games
+ Venus squanders two set points, 5-5
+ Muguruza breaks for 6-5 and takes opener in next game when Venus nets backhand
Key stats: Williams fails to convert all three break points she earned
Top tweet: “Rooting for #Venus today. So proud of what she has been through and the Champion she is. Go get this one !” — Serena Williams’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou
Set 2
Muguruza 6-0
+ Williams double faults on break point, then Muguruza holds for 2-0
+ Wild Williams’ volley and Muguruza gets double-break for 3-0, backs it up for 4-0
+ Another break to love, Muguruza leads 5-0
+ Muguruza takes title on third championship point — on a successful challenge
Key stats: After saving set points in the 10th game of the first set, Muguruza won all nine games to follow to clinch title
Top tweet: “I have never seen Mugi movement be better and play so solid complete transformation in her game under new coach Conchita in 3 weeks.” — former player and coach Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation
— AFP