Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Venus Williams rallies to advance at Miami Open

Saturday March 24, 2018
08:58 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

US Justice Department moves to ban rapid-fire bump stocksUS Justice Department moves to ban rapid-fire bump stocks

City’s narcotics team transforming once-notorious Chow Kit areaCity’s narcotics team transforming once-notorious Chow Kit area

The Edit: Protecting privacy onlineThe Edit: Protecting privacy online

The Edit: Olive ridleys back in MumbaiThe Edit: Olive ridleys back in Mumbai

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Williams advances to the third round where she will face 29th seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands. — Picture by Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via ReutersWilliams advances to the third round where she will face 29th seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands. — Picture by Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via ReutersMIAMI, March 24 — Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams stormed back from deficits in both sets to defeat qualifier Natalia Vikhlyantseva 7-5, 6-4 in the second round of the WTA Miami Open yesterday.

The 37-year-old American improved to 7-3 on the season as she clinched the victory on the second match point when the 21-year-old Russian smacked a forehand wide.

Williams trailed 2-5 in the first set but won five straight games to take the opener. She also rallied in the second set, falling behind 0-3 before winning six of the next seven for the victory.

Williams advances to the third round where she will face 29th seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who outlasted American Varvara Lepchenko 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1. — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram