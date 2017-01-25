Venues to be ready on time

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tunku Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Ja’afar. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Malaysia SEA Games Organising Committee (Masoc) have finalised venues for the Kuala Lumpur Games yesterday.

A total of 35 venues in Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu, Putrajaya and Nilai will be used for the Games. Masoc will conduct regular visits to ensure these venues are ready in time for the biennial event.

To date, Masoc have received 8,777 athletes entries from Southeast Asian nations. The number could increase as the Games get closer.

A total of 405 medals are on offer in 38 sports.

Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore have confirmed participation in all the sports but only the hosts will take part in every event in the roster of disciplines.

“Our intention is to produce the best ever broadcast that has ever been seen in the SEA Games,” said SEA Games Federation chairman and Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tunku Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Ja’afar.

“From Malaysia’s point of view, we want this to be the most memorable SEA Games viewer-wise.”

With 206 days to go to the opening ceremony, testing the venues’ preparedness will be key to organising a successful Games.

Masoc’s chief executive officer, Datuk Zolkples Embong, said so far no nation has asked to visit the venues. The first official visit will be during the chef-de-missions’ meeting on Feb 18 to 19.

In case of delays, they will use local athletes to test the accuracy of the timing system, quality of the equipment and effectiveness of the results’ systems.

“I’m sure the nations delegates will come down next month to check out our facilities,” said Zolkples.

“Our plan is for the delegates to visit MiTEC, Sports City, Putrajaya and finally Nilai. The delegates can raise any issues or concerns during their visit,” he added

The Games will take place from Aug 19 till Aug 31.

Malaysia last hosted the SEA games in 2001 where they emerged overall champions with 111 gold, 75 silver and 85 bronze.

A selection committee meeting in March is expected to set targets for the Malaysian contingent.