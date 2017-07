Vandeweghe downs Wozniacki to make last eight

Coco Vandeweghe of the US celebrates winning the fourth round match against Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki at Wimbledon, London July 10, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 10 — Coco Vandeweghe moved into her second Wimbledon quarter-final with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 victory over former world number one Caroline Wozniacki today.

Vandeweghe, who also made the last eight in 2015, will bid for her second Grand Slam semi-final appearance in 2017 when the American 24th seed faces Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova.

Danish fifth seed Wozniacki has never won a Grand Slam and has now failed to get past the last 16 in all 11 of her visits to Wimbledon. — AFP