Vandeweghe blasts into first grand slam semi-final

Tuesday January 24, 2017
01:03 PM GMT+8

Coco Vandeweghe (pic) celebrates winning her Women's singles quarter-final match against Garbine Muguruza. ― Reuters picCoco Vandeweghe (pic) celebrates winning her Women's singles quarter-final match against Garbine Muguruza. ― Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 24 ― Coco Vandeweghe blasted her way into her first grand slam semi-final with a dominant display of power tennis to destroy French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-0 at the Australian Open today.

The 25-year-old American, who was equally as impressive in dispatching world number one Angelique Kerber in the previous round, controlled the match from the seventh game of the first set when she achieved her first break of serve.

Having taken 56 minutes to wrap up the first set, Vandeweghe raced through the second as she blasted winners from both sides of the court and did not give Muguruza a break opportunity until she was serving for the match.

Vandeweghe, whose previous best grand slam tournament was making the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2015, will now meet compatriot Venus Williams in Thursday's semi-final. ― Reuters

