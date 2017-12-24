Van Dijk left out as Southampton draw with Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town’s Laurent Depoitre scores their first goal against Southampton during their Premier League at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, December 23, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 24 — Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk was once again left out in the cold as his side drew 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield yesterday, with the storm of transfer rumours around the Dutch defender continuing to grow.

Van Dijk, a long-term target for Liverpool who has also had his name linked to Manchester City and Chelsea, was an unused substitute in the 1-0 loss to Chelsea the previous weekend and was left out of the squad entirely against Huddersfield .

After withstanding an opening barrage from the visitors, Southampton took the lead half-way through the first half when Wesley Hoedt flicked on James Ward-Prowse’s corner and Charlie Austin stooped to head the ball into the net.

Southampton pressed hard for a second but Laurent Depoitre equalised for Huddersfield in the 64th minute, slipping between Maya Yoshida and Jack Stevens to head home and secure a well-earned point for his side. — Reuters