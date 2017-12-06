V Shem-Wee Kiong, Yew Sin-Ee Yi renew partnerships ahead of Thomas Cup campaign

Malaysia’s men’s doubles pair, Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong pose with their medals after the badminton final match at the Rio Olympics 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, August 20, 2016. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) today announced the return of the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and 2017 SEA Games silver medallists Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi for several tournaments early next year.

BAM honorary secretary Datuk Ng Chin Chai said the decisions were made in consideration of the new tournament regulations released by world badminton governing body, Badminton World Federation (BWF) effective next year.

“Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi will be paired for a few tournaments in preparation for Malaysia’s Thomas Cup campaign next year. Since these pairs are still highly ranked, they can help to position Malaysia higher for qualification and also for seeding purposes.

“The old and new pairings will be entered for different tournaments. BWF has come out with new tournament regulations from 2018 onwards where there are no qualifying rounds for Level 2 and 3 tournaments, while in Level 4 and 5 tournaments, there are only 28 places in the main draw plus eight in the qualifying rounds.

“Therefore, there is a risk that the new pairing of Wee Kiong-Yew Sin and V Shem-Ee Yi may not qualify to play in Level 2 and 3 tournaments at all and most of Level 4 tournaments. Hence, BAM together with coaches and players have come to the decision to continue the pairings of V Shem-Wee Kiong and Yew Sin-Ee Yi for some tournaments,” said Ng as quoted in a press release today.

Meanwhile national head coach, Cheah Soon Kit said: “The signs are positive as the players understand the planning that we have for next year especially the Thomas Cup campaign.

“They were very receptive of the decision because they know that above all, the country comes first and they are also aware of the new BWF ruling. I hope that they will be able to achieve the best results.”

As of Nov 30, Wee Kiong-Yew Sin and V Shem-Ee Yi were ranked 76 and 92 respectively while V Shem-Wee Kiong and Yew Sin-Ee Yi were at 18 and 24 respectively. — Bernama