V Shem-Wee Kiong reunited for Thomas Cup

Goh V Shem (left) and Tan Wee Kiong are reunited for the Thomas Cup Finals. — Reuters picPETALING JAYA, Dec 9 — The BA of Malaysia (BAM) is facing up to the harsh reality with a decision to reunite the men’s doubles pair of Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong.

The tough call was made since there is a risk of not qualifying for Thomas Cup Finals if Malaysia does not proceed with the tried and tested pair which was dismantled after a poor run following the euphoria of silver at Rio Olympics.

On Thursday, BAM president, Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria explained the decision had to be taken in a bid to strengthen Malaysia’s preparations for the Thomas Cup Finals in Bangkok next May.

“Indeed, it’s a tough decision for us but at the same time we also need to ensure the pair will qualified to the Thomas Cup.

“The reunion is part of our strategic plans for the Thomas Cup. After that, we (may) opt for another strategy.

“Anything (else), it will up to further discussion,” he said after the Olympic Council of Malaysia 24th Annual Dinner and Awards Night.

Norza added that V Shem-Wee Kiong, who are the Rio 2016 Olympic Games silver medallists, will immediately get down to the task in January.

The former world No 1 pair has dropped to No 18 and has been entered for two tournaments next year — Thailand Masters in Bangkok (Jan 9-14) and Malaysian Masters in Kuala Lumpur (Jan 16-21).

There are changes in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) tournament rulings and BAM needs V Shem and Wee Kiong to prop up Malaysia to a good team ranking.

The qualifier for the Finals will be held in Alor Setar from February 6-11 and the Finals in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 20-27.