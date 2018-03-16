V Shem-Wee Kiong on a roll in All-England

File picture shows Goh V Shem (left) and Tan Wee Kiong in the men’s doubles match against Taiwanese Lee Jhe Huei and Lee Yang at the 2018 Asian Badminton Team Championship at the Sultan Abdul Halim Stadium in Alor Star, February 8, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — National men’s doubles pair, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong entered the All-England quarter-finals after defeating the hosts’ pair of Marcus Ellis-Chris Langridge in Birmingham, yesterday.

After losing in the first set 16-21, the Malaysiand stepped up their game and won the next two sets, 23-21 and 21-12 in the match held early this morning (Malaysian time).

A tense challenge awaits the crack pair when they take on second seeds, Mathias Boe-Carsten Mogensen from Denmark who had defeated Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty from India 16-21, 21-16, 21-23.

According to the championship website, http://bwf.tournamentsoftware.com, national badminton champion Datuk Lee Chong Wei who had earlier qualified for the quarter-finals will face his arch nemesis Lin Dan today.

However, it was the end of the road for another national men’s pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, when top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo from Indonesia won in 17-21, 22-20, 13-21.

Malaysia’s women’s singles shuttler, Goh Jin Wei, also exited from the championship after losing to Aya Ohori from Japan in straight sets 22-24, 18-21 in the last 16. — Bernama