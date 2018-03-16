V Shem-Wee Kiong on a roll in All-England

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — National men’s doubles pair, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong entered the All-England quarter-finals after defeating the hosts’ pair of Marcus Ellis-Chris Langridge in Birmingham, yesterday.
After losing in the first set 16-21, the Malaysiand stepped up their game and won the next two sets, 23-21 and 21-12 in the match held early this morning (Malaysian time).
A tense challenge awaits the crack pair when they take on second seeds, Mathias Boe-Carsten Mogensen from Denmark who had defeated Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty from India 16-21, 21-16, 21-23.
According to the championship website, http://bwf.tournamentsoftware.com, national badminton champion Datuk Lee Chong Wei who had earlier qualified for the quarter-finals will face his arch nemesis Lin Dan today.
However, it was the end of the road for another national men’s pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, when top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo from Indonesia won in 17-21, 22-20, 13-21.
Malaysia’s women’s singles shuttler, Goh Jin Wei, also exited from the championship after losing to Aya Ohori from Japan in straight sets 22-24, 18-21 in the last 16. — Bernama