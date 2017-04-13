Last updated -- GMT+8

Use foreign referee for important matches, says TMJ

Thursday April 13, 2017
11:58 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) may use the services of foreign referees for major and important matches.

FAM president Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said this was following several reports it received over very poor refereeing for several matches prior to this.

“I have directed Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLPP) to review the agreement that we have with Japan FA whereby for major and important matches we will use the service of overseas referees.

“This is to avoid finger-pointing by any quarters. I have won seven cups for JDT and had gone against the system before becoming the FAM president, if anybody says JDT won because I am president of FAM,” he said in his latest entry on Football Association of Malaysia (official) Facebook today.

Several incidents involving decisions of referee which were considered one-sided had been reported including the latest involving the Super League match between Kelantan and JDT yesterday.

The decision of the referee who presented a penalty to JDT in the 29th minute was regarded as controversial as it was regarded as being lop-sided.

The goal enabled JDT to equalise at 2-2 with Kelantan. — Bernama

