USA break mixed 4x100m medley world-record

Wednesday July 26, 2017
05:56 PM GMT+8

Tools

Picture taken with an underwater camera shows US swimmer Ryan Murphy competing in the men's 100m backstroke final during the swimming competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, on July 25, 2017. — AFP picPicture taken with an underwater camera shows US swimmer Ryan Murphy competing in the men's 100m backstroke final during the swimming competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, on July 25, 2017. — AFP picBUDAPEST, July 26 — The United States broke the world-record for the mixed 4x100m medley relay at the world aquatic championships in today’s heats.

The US quartet of Ryan Murphy, Kevin Cordes, Kelsei Worrell and Mallory Comerford clocked 3mins 40.28secs to break the previous record of 3:41.71 set by Great Britain two years ago in Kazan.

This is only the second world championships were the mixed 4x100m medley relay has been added to the schedule.

The record is in danger of falling again in Wednesday night’s final with Australia, Great Britain and Canada all qualifying behind the USA.

This is the sixth time a world record has been broken at these world championships.

Britain’s Adam Peaty lowered his own 50m breaststroke record twice yesterday and it could fall again in tonight’s final. — AFP

