US Open to break US$50m prize barrier, organisers say

Milos Raonic of Canada serves against Ryan Harrison of the United States during the 2016 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, August 31, 2016. — Picture by Geoff Burke-USA TODAY SportsNEW YORK, July 19 ― Prize money at this year's US Open will top US$50 million (RM214 million), organisers confirmed yesterday, once again making the tournament the richest event in tennis.

The United States Tennis Association said in a statement that the tournament purse had been increased by US$4 million, taking it up to US$50.4 million in total.

The winners of the men's and women's singles will each pocket US$3.7 million, while prize money for each round would increase by an average of 7.5 per cent compared to 2016.

The men's and women's doubles champions would take home US$675,000 while the purse for the qualifying tournament had increased to US$2.9 million ― a 49.2 per cent increase over last year.

“Five years ago, we committed to the players that total player compensation for players would reach US$50 million at the US Open, and we are honoring that commitment,” USTA chairman Katrina Adams said in a statement.

This year's US Open will be held from August 28 to September 10. ― AFP