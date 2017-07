Unseeded Rybarikova into first Wimbledon quarter-final

Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova in action during her third round match against Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko at Wimbledon, London July 10, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 10 — Unseeded Magdalena Rybarikova reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final today with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win over Croatian qualifier Petra Martic.

The world number 87 from Slovakia will face either former world number one Caroline Wozniacki or Coco Vandeweghe of the United States for a place in the semi-finals. — AFP