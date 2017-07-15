United eyeing more transfer targets, Mourinho says

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku trains at the University of California in Los Angeles July 10, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 15 ― Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said yesterday the Premier League giants were targeting two more major signings as they aim to build a title-winning squad.

United have already bolstered their ranks in recent weeks with the addition of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton and Swedish defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica.

The Red Devils are also reported to be circling Chelsea's Nemanja Matic and Tottenham's Eric Dier as they aim to recruit a top-class defensive midfielder.

Mourinho declined to comment on his reported interest in Matic yesterday as his team prepared for the opening game of the club's pre-season tour of the United States against the Los Angeles Galaxy today.

But the Portuguese confirmed that the club were still aiming to sign two more players.

“We don't have our door closed, we are not happy with just Lukaku and Lindelof,” Mourinho told reporters.

“We need more. We wanted four (signings), so I would say 50% of the job is done.”

Mourinho however conceded that the competitive nature of the transfer market made it harder and harder to land the intended targets.

“Everything is so difficult I would not like to be in (United executive vice-chairman) Ed Woodward's position negotiating because everything is really difficult,” Mourinho said.

“So maybe we don't get two, we only get one. But we need one more to give us more options.”

Asked about a possible reunion with Matic, who played under him during his second stint at Chelsea, Mourinho replied: “I can't say any word about a player who is a Chelsea player. We have to respect the player, the club, the owner, the manager. I don't want to be disrespectful.” ―

AFP