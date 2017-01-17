Last updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 11:57 pm GMT+8

United extend Valencia’s contract by a year

Tuesday January 17, 2017
11:30 PM GMT+8

West Ham United’s Diafra Sakho in action with Manchester United’s Antonio Valencia during their Premier League match at Old Trafford, November 27, 2016. — Reuters picWest Ham United’s Diafra Sakho in action with Manchester United’s Antonio Valencia during their Premier League match at Old Trafford, November 27, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 17 ― Manchester United have extended Ecuadorian defender Antonio Valencia's contract by a year, the Premier League club said today.

United said on their website that a clause had been triggered to keep the 31-year-old international at Old Trafford until at least June, 2018.

The wing-back has made 271 appearances for United and scored 21 goals, winning six trophies, since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2009.

Valencia has started 23 matches in all competitions this season under manager Jose Mourinho and was voted United's Player of the Month by fans in November. ― Reuters

