Last updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Unbeaten in 40, Real Madrid has bigger targets

Friday January 13, 2017
11:03 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Building collapse in Istanbul kills two, injures fiveThe Edit: Building collapse in Istanbul kills two, injures five

The Edit: Cannabis can relieve pain, but carries risks, US report saysThe Edit: Cannabis can relieve pain, but carries risks, US report says

The Edit: ‘Green Lantern’ reboot will be like ‘Lethal Weapon in space’The Edit: ‘Green Lantern’ reboot will be like ‘Lethal Weapon in space’

The Edit: Boozy fish ritual in Japan hit by animal abuse claimsThe Edit: Boozy fish ritual in Japan hit by animal abuse claims

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos scores his first goal from the penalty spot during their Spanish King’s Cup match against Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, January 12, 2017. — Reuters picReal Madrid’s Sergio Ramos scores his first goal from the penalty spot during their Spanish King’s Cup match against Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, January 12, 2017. — Reuters picMADRID, Jan 13 — Real Madrid’s advance to the King’s Cup quarter-finals with a draw giving them an aggregate 6-3 victory over Sevilla extended their unbeaten streak to a record 40 matches in all competitions — but coach Zinedine Zidane says it is not enough.

“The treble (La Liga, Champions League and King’s Cup) is the goal that everyone wants,” Zidane told after the match.

“But this is far off and that is only achieved day after day.”

This season, Real have won the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup. They are atop La Liga and in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The draw against Sevilla — which Real will also take on again on Sunday at the Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in La Liga — felt more like a victory.

A late Sergio Ramos penalty and, in the last play of the game, a Karim Benzema strike allowed Real to avoid their first defeat since a 2-0 loss to Wolfsburg on April 6 last year.

They have lost just twice since Zidane took the reins in January 2016.

Real captain Sergio Ramos said yesterday’s Sevilla match showed a never-say-die quality that bodes well.

“Being at Real Madrid, you’re forced to fight until the end and despite the fact we looked to be going through, the team reacted well and earned the draw,” he told reporters.

“We can improve on certain things but we didn’t lose and we continue on our unbeaten run.”

It has taken 30 wins and 10 draws for Zidane’s side to break the Spanish record Barcelona set in the 2015-16 campaign.

“It’s no mean feat, that’s a lot of games unbeaten,” Real defender Nacho Fernandez said. “The bond this team has is really strong. These runs are positive if they lead to winning titles at the end of the season.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash Real are four points clear of Sevilla at the top of the standings and have a game in hand. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline