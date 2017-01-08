Ultras Taming Sari: Mixed parentage football players can be considered as foreign players

MALACCA, Jan 8 — Mixed parentage players who have experience playing in more competitive leagues abroad can be considered as foreign players by teams in the Malaysian League.

Leader of Melaka United supporter club, Ultras Taming Sari (UTS), Lekir Ahmad said the bigger physique of mixed parentage players give their teams an edge over others.

“These features are evident in players such as Khair Jones, whose mother is from Malaysia while his father is from Wales,” he told Bernama here, today.

Khair Jones or full name, Khair Muhammad Jefri Jones, 28, joined Melaka United from Hawke’s Bay United Football Club (New Zealand) in February 2016.

He represented Malaysia thrice and scored his first goal in his first appearance in a friendly match against Myanmar on May 28, 2016.

Other mixed parentage players are Junior Eldstal, 26, (Malaysia-Sweden) of Johor Darul Ta’zim and Matthew Davies, 22, (Malaysia-Australia) of Pahang.

However, Lekir said the strength of a team does not lie with individual players but their compatibility on the field.

Other Melaka United players who had stints abroad are Tam Sheang Tsung,22, who played for Gainare Tottori (Japan) and Cardiff City (England) and Shanghai Shenhua (China) where he played along aside Nicholas Anelka (France). — Bernama