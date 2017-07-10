UK anti-doping battle ‘at critical point’, says Sapstead

A UKAD study shows 66 per cent of the British public think stories of doping damages their trust in the integrity of sport. — AFP picLONDON, July 10 — The head of United Kingdom Anti-Doping (UKAD) says a tipping point may have been reached in the battle against dopers domestically and sport risks losing its audience unless “action is stepped up”.

Nicole Sapstead, who has not minced her words regarding the fight against doping and demanded sports contribute more towards funding the battle, made the claim in launching National Clean Sport Week.

Her statement is supported by a study commissioned by UKAD — carried out by polling institute ComRes — which shows 66 per cent of the British public think stories of doping damages their trust in the integrity of sport.

Almost half British adults, 48 per cent, believe high profile doping cases in sport make them think that doping is widespread.

“We are at a critical point in the fight against doping,” Sapstead said.

“Unless action is stepped up across all sports, at all levels, to help us fight the cheats, we may find that both sports audiences and participation decrease in the future.

“It’s worrying that so many people are losing their trust in the integrity of sport because of stories they see in the media, which are making them believe doping is more widespread than it actually is.

“This isn’t the true picture in Britain, but the public don’t know about the reality.

“That’s why we’re launching National Clean Sport Week, to highlight the facts and the work we’re doing to keep sport clean in the UK.”

There was good news for UKAD in how the respondents viewed British sports and how doping affects them.

Nearly two thirds of British adults (65 per cent) think doping is more widespread amongst elite athletes in other countries than in Britain.

A slightly smaller number, 60 per cent, believe Britain has stricter rules, better education and testing for elite athletes to prevent doping in sport than other countries.

Sapstead had called in April, though, for UKAD’s organising budget to be doubled to aid their fight against doping.

UKAD receive some £5 million (RM27.6 million) annually from the British government and raise a further £2-3 million themselves, in part through sports paying for additional testing.

“Sports need to start paying, whether it’s education or whether it’s a contribution towards their testing programme,” she said.

“I do not think it’s acceptable when sports are bringing in money from ticket sales, TV rights and sponsors and are not contributing to the greater insurance and integrity of their sport.” — AFP