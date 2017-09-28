Uefa open disciplinary probe against Spartak

Spartak Moscow players applaud their fans after the match against Liverpool. ― Reuters picLAUSANNE, Sept 29 ― Uefa announced yesterday they had opened disciplinary proceedings against Spartak Moscow over the behaviour of their fans during the 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Russian champions face charges of “illicit banner and chants”, the use of fireworks, and blocking stairways inside the Otkrytiye Arena.

Spartak were fined 250,000 roubles (RM17,853) by the Russian Football Union (RFU) in July for supporters' racist chants during the Super Cup against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Brazilian-born goalkeeper Guilherme, a twice-capped Russia international, was the target on that occasion, while former Zenit striker Hulk said in July 2015 that he encountered racism in “almost every game”.

But Russian authorities insist they are stepping up measures to tackle racism ahead of hosting the 2018 World Cup. ― AFP