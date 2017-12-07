Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Uefa: Brussels loses Euro 2020 matches to Wembley

Tools

File picture of football fans at a match at Wembley Stadium. Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said Wembley Stadium will host four Euro 2020 matches originally set to be staged in Brussels. — Reuters picFile picture of football fans at a match at Wembley Stadium. Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said Wembley Stadium will host four Euro 2020 matches originally set to be staged in Brussels. — Reuters picNYON, Dec 7 — Wembley Stadium in London will host four Euro 2020 matches originally set to be staged in Brussels, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said today.

The European football governing body’s executive committee decided “unanimously” to strip Brussels of its four matches due to the inability of Belgian organisers to guarantee the new stadium to the north of the capital where they would have been held could be built in time.

Wembley will now host seven matches, including the two semi-finals and the final on July 12, 2020. — AFP

