Tze Liang delivers fifth gold medal in diving

(From left) Malaysia’s Chew Yi Wei and Ooi Tze Liang and Singapore’s Johnathan Chan with their medals from the men’s 10m platform diving event in Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2017. — Picture via Twitter/KL2017 KUALA LUMPUR, 27 Aug — Malaysian divers completed a 1-2 finish in the men’s 10m platform to win the gold and silver at the National Aquatic Centre here in Bukit Jalil.

Ooi Tze Liang and Chew Yiwei displayed spectacular dives to prove they were unbeatable in the region.

Tze Liang clinched the gold medal after accumulating 422.65 points while Yiwei took silver with a total of 412.75 points.

Singapore’s Jonathan Chan Fan Keng bagged the bronze with a total of 367.90 points.

With the victory, the Malaysian diving team has collected five golds and silvers respectively after the second day of the diving competition at the 29th Kuala Lumpur SEA Games. — Bernama