Two Paralympians hurt during training in highway hit-and-run (VIDEO)

Two Paralympians were injured after a pickup truck knocked into them on the Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway this morning. ― Picture via Facebook/Spark NauzaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 ― Two Paralympians who are on the national squad for the Asean Para Games were among five people injured after a pickup truck knocked into them on the Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway this morning.

The five are Paralympians Mohd Khairul Hazwan Wahab and Khairul Nizam Mohd Ali, their tandem pilot athletes Mohd Ridzuan Zainal and Syafiq Suhaimy and national cycling coach Johari Nayan, Malay daily Harian Metro reported on its portal.

“Some athletes suffered bone fractures, spinal injuries and other injuries. They are now at Hospital Sungai Buloh for further medical examination,” assistant national coach Mohamad Iqbal Mohamad Sokri was quoted saying.

According to Mohamad Iqbal, the accident happened about 10.45am on the highway near the exit to Batu Arang.

He said he was in the van trailing the athletes but could not be certain of the vehicle that ran into the five.

The police are looking for a Toyota Hilux which they believe to be involved in the accident, based on closed circuit television cameras near the scene, news portal Astro Awani reported separately.

According to New Straits Times, Nor Rizuan and Khairul Azwan had represented the country in last year’s Paralympics Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The duo were also tipped to win the individual time trial gold medal in the Asean Para Games that will kick off here next week.