Two national mixed doubles pairs suffer contrasting fortunes at Korea Open

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Two Malaysian mixed doubles pairs suffered contrasting fortunes in the quarter-finals of the Korea Open Super Series Badminton Tournament in Seoul, South Korea, today.

Chan Peng Soon/Cheah Yee See put up a sizzling performance to defeat Seo Seung Jae/Kim Ha Na from the host country 13-21, 21-10, 21-18 in the tournament held at the SK Handball Stadium, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website www.bwfworldsuperseries.com.

Another national pair Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai, however, were eliminated from the tournament after suffering a shocking 21-18, 13-21,18-21 defeat to unheralded Germany pair, Marvin Emil Seidel/Linda Efler.

Malaysia’s campaign in three other categories, namely – men’s singles and doubles and also the women’s singles and doubles – fizzled out after the players lost their respective matches. — Bernama