Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Two national mixed doubles pairs suffer contrasting fortunes at Korea Open

Friday September 15, 2017
06:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Reports of serious burns in London Tube ‘incident’Reports of serious burns in London Tube ‘incident’

Rivers at dangerous level as flash floods hit PenangRivers at dangerous level as flash floods hit Penang

The Edit: Kim Kardashian scent on the wayThe Edit: Kim Kardashian scent on the way

The Edit: Wide-open field for Emmys 2017The Edit: Wide-open field for Emmys 2017

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Two Malaysian mixed doubles pairs suffered contrasting fortunes in the quarter-finals of the Korea Open Super Series Badminton Tournament in Seoul, South Korea, today.

Chan Peng Soon/Cheah Yee See put up a sizzling performance to defeat Seo Seung Jae/Kim Ha Na from the host country 13-21, 21-10, 21-18 in the tournament held at the SK Handball Stadium, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website www.bwfworldsuperseries.com.

Another national pair Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai, however, were eliminated from the tournament after suffering a shocking 21-18, 13-21,18-21 defeat to unheralded Germany pair, Marvin Emil Seidel/Linda Efler.

Malaysia’s campaign in three other categories, namely – men’s singles and doubles and also the women’s singles and doubles – fizzled out after the players lost their respective matches. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline