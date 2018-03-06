Two national archers make it to Asian Cup

National archers Nurfatehah Mat Salleh and Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki warm up before taking part in KL2017 SEA Games Mixed Team Compound event at the Bukit Jalil Synthetic Turf Field in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Two national compound archers — Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki and Sazatul Nadhirah Zakaria — performed brilliantly to defeat their respective opponents in the semi-finals of the Asia Cup-Stage One Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, today.

Mohd Juwaidi, the gold medallist in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, won 147-145 against Indonesia’s Prima Wisnu Wardhana in the men’s category at the tournament held at the Sports Authority of Thailand Archery Range, according to the Asian Archery’s website at www.asianarchery.com.

He will face Alexander Sergeyvich Dambaev in the finals tomorrow after the Russian archer defeated his compatriot Anton Bulaev, 148-143 in another semi-final.

Sazatul Nadhirah booked her slot in the final after overcoming Russian archer Mariia Vinogradova, 141-138, while another national representative, Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh, lost 144-148 to India’s Muskan Kirar.

Earlier, national men’s recurve archer Haziq Kamaruddin failed to make it to the final after losing 3-7 to French representative Thomas Chirault in the semi-final of the event.

A total of 227 archers from 25 countries participated in the five-day tournament which began on Sunday. — Bernama