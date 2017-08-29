Two more golds from cycling

NILAI, Aug 29 — Cycling continued to be a gold mine for Malaysia at the 29th SEA Games, with Fatehah Mustapa and Fadhil Zonis contributing another two gold medals today.

Fatehah and Fadhil were first in the 500m (women's) and 1km (men's) time trials, respectively.

Fatehah clocked 34.542 to break her own national record of 34.667 from 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Fatehah and Fadhil were first in the 500m (women’s) and 1km (men’s) time trials, respectively.

She outpaced Indonesia's Crismonita Dwi Putri (36.165) and Santia Tri Kusuma (36.345).

Fadhil won with a time of 1:01.889 to beat compatriot Shah Firdaus Sahrom (1.02.356) and

Singapore's Elyas Yusoff (1:03.929).

Fatehah, world champion Azizulhasni Awang and the men's team pursuit will compete for more gold medals tonight.