Two Malaysian pairs storm into German Open semis

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Two national badminton pairs, Goh V Shem-Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai continued their victorious run by advancing into the semi-finals of the German Open Badminton Tournament in Mulheim-An-Der-Rhur, Germany last night.

Goh-Tan, the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists booked their place into the last four by securing an easy victory against second seeds, Mads Conrad-Petersen-Mads Pieler Kolding in the last eight match in the men’s doubles at Innogy Sporthalle.

The Danish pair was forced to withdraw after one of them sustained an injury while trailing 7-13 in the second set after the Malaysians took the first set, 21-19, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

Goh-Lai, on the other hand, had to dig deep into their reserves before edging fifth seeds, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand, 21-14, 18-21 and 23-21 in the mixed doubles event.

The country’s interest in the women’s singles had already ended after local shuttlers were beaten by their respective opponents in the preliminary round.

Malaysia did not send any representatives in the men’s singles as well as the women’s doubles in the US$150,000 (RM586,874) tournament. — Bernama