Two Malaysian mixed doubles pairs make it to Master semis

Mixed doubles players Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing in action against Ferdinand Sinarti Surbakti and Cynthia Shara Ayunidha of Indonesia during the Malaysia Masters in the Sibu Indoor Stadium, January 18, 2017. — Bernama picSIBU, Jan 20 — Both of Malaysia’s mixed doubles teams have reached the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters GP Gold badminton championship that is being held at the Sibu Indoor Stadium, after beating their respective opponents today.

Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, the second seeds, defeated fifth seeds Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong, 21-19, 21-16.

They are scheduled to meet Tam Chun Hei-Ng Tsz Yau of Hong Kong, who defeated Taiwan’s Lee Yang-Hsu Ya Ching, 21-19, 21-17.

Second Malaysian mixed doubles’ pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai also made it to the semifinals after beating eighth-seeded Terry Hee Yong Kai-Tan Wei Han of Singapore, 15-21, 21-15, 21-13.

Soon Huat and Shevon will meet sixth-seeded pair Tontowi Ahmad-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia, who beat opponents Lin Chia Yu-Wu Ti Jung of Taiwan, 21-12, 17-21, 21-14.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Kian Meng said their performance level at the tournament was lower compared to the 2016 Macau Open.

“This time we are using more focus and ‘game play’. If we look at it performance-wise, I’d say it’s not 100 per cent, but we had prepared well for this match,” said Pei Jing, adding that she felt happy to have reached the semifinals.

Shevon, when asked whether she and partner Soon Huat were ready to advance to the final, was quick to reply that they were taking things one step at a time, admitting nervousness had played a part in them losing the first set 12-21.

Soon Huat said they managed to get back into rhythm in the second set, and held on to force the rubber set.

He believed that with more training, he and his partner, who have only played in four tournaments together, will be able to improve after this.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s challenge in the women’s singles category ended after Lee Ying Ying, the only player to make it to the quarterfinals, lost 18-21, 16-21 to fifth seed Yip Pui Yin of Hong Kong.

Ying Ying, 19, was disappointed with her performance in the match as she was confident she could beat Pui Yin, who is 10 years older.

Nevertheless, she felt happy to have reached the quarterfinals and that it was a great start to her badminton career. — Bernama