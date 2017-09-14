Two Malaysian mixed doubles pairs advance to Korea Open quarter-final

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Two national mixed doubles pairs moved to the last eight as few other shuttlers were shown the exit at the Korea Open Super Series Badminton Tournament in Seoul, South Korea today.

Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai pulled off a suprise by defeating fellow teammate and sixth seeded pair, Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing; winning in 24-26, 21-18 and 21-18 in the second round match of the tournament held at SK Handball Stadium, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website;www.bwfworldsuperseries.com.

Chan Peng Soon/Cheah Yee See also put up a sizzling performance after upsetting the second seed comprising the husband and wife pair, Chris and Gabrielle Adcock of England;16-21, 21-18 and 21-16 in a 71-minute match.

Malaysia’s challenge in the women’s doubles fizzled out after the country’s only representative in the event, Soong Fie Cho/Tee Jing Yi lost 7-21 and 17-21 to Huang Yaqiong/Yu Xiaohan of China.

National second men’s doubles pair, Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi were also eliminated from the tournament after losing 16-21, 20-22 to the second seed, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia.

Former international, Tan Boon Heong who teamed up with former Olympic champion, Hendra Setiawan also suffered a similar fate after they were beaten by unheralded Taiwanese pair, Liao Min Chun/Su Cheng Heng; losing 19-21, 21-6 and 20-22 in another men’s doubles event.

The scratch pair of Mohamad Arif Abdul Latif/Rusydina Antardayu Riodingin (Malaysia/Indonesia) were also shown the exit after losing 9-21 and 11-21 to Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping of China.

Malaysia’s challenge in the men’s and women’s singles in the US$600,000 (RM2.523 million) tournament, fizzled out after the only players in both category — Chong Wei Feng (men) and Soniia Cheah (women) — were defeated by their respective opponents in the opening round. — Bernama