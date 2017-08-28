Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Two kilogrammes separate Muhammad Azroy from podium finish

Monday August 28, 2017
04:39 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Muhammad Azroy Hazalwafie Izhar Ahmad lifted 258kg in the 56kg category of the weightlifting competition in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibiti[on Centre here today but it was not good enough for the bronze medal by 2kg.

However, it was new personal best for him after having lifted 250kg at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan in May.

He finished in fourth place after lifting 115kg in the Snatch and 143kg in the Clean & Jerk.

The gold was won by Vietnam’s  Thach Kim Tuan  who lifted  269kg (120kg Snatch and 149kg Clean & Jerk), while  Surahmat Suwoto Wijoy of Indonesia recorded  267kg for  the silver  (119kg Snatch and  148kg Clean & Jerk).  Thailand’s Witoon Mingmoon lifted 1kg more Muhammad Azroy for the bronze (110kg Snatch and 149kg Clean & Jerk).

When after the event, Muhammad Azroy, who hails from Rompin, said he would try harder and was aiming for a podium finish in next year’s Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. — Bernama

