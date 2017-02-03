Two athletes, NSC staff cleared of dengue fever, ministry says

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Two athletes and a National Sports Council (NSC) staff have been cleared from dengue fever and discharged from hospital.

Youth and Sports Ministry Corporate Communications Unit and NSC, in a joint statement yesterday, said three other athletes, including a netball player, football player and a diver were still receiving treatment at hospitals in Serdang, Selangor; Ipoh, Perak; and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

According to the statement, there had been a new dengue case involving an athlete but he was allowed to return home.

“However, the athlete is still being closely monitored, and has to come for another round of blood test tomorrow,” said the statement. The statement also said efforts to fight dengue, including the clearing of mosquito breeding grounds, larviciding and fogging had been continued at five zones yesterday.

The zones are at the NSC and the National Sports Institute (Zone One); the construction site of the Kuala Lumpur Sports City (Zone Two); the Bukit Jalil Sports School (Zone Three); the construction site of 1Malaysia Civil Servants Housing Project (Zone Four); and around Sungai Kuyoh (Zone Five). — Bernama