TV pundit and ex-Liverpool player Carragher sorry for spitting at girl in car

Monday March 12, 2018
11:02 AM GMT+8

In footage which was widely shown on British media, Jamie Carragher (pic) is shown winding down the window of his car and spitting at another vehicle following Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Saturday. — Picture via Facebook/Jamie Carragher In footage which was widely shown on British media, Jamie Carragher (pic) is shown winding down the window of his car and spitting at another vehicle following Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Saturday. — Picture via Facebook/Jamie Carragher LONDON, March 12 — TV pundit and ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher apologised and admitted he was “totally out of order” after he was caught on camera spitting towards a 14-year-old girl in a moving car.

In footage which was widely shown on British media, Carragher is shown winding down the window of his car and spitting at another vehicle following Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

Reports said that some of Carragher’s spit hit the face of the girl, who was sitting in the passenger seat. A male voice can be heard saying “unlucky Jamie lad, 2-1!” before Carragher spits.

Carragher, 40, said he had apologised to the family, admitting he “lost (his) rag”. He had been covering the game as an expert for British broadcaster Sky Sports.

“Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded ¾ times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies,” Carragher posted on Twitter. — AFP

