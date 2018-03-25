Tunku Ismail’s resignation, a big loss for FAM

ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 25 — The decision of the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim to resign as the president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has been described as a big loss to the association even though he has held the post for only one year.

FAM deputy president Datuk Yusoff Mahadi said the decision which was effective immediately evoked sadness not only for him personally but also to all FAM Exco members.

According to him, Tunku Ismail had handed his official resignation letter to FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin after the second congress of the Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership ( FMLLP) here today.

“We were shocked with the decision made by Tunku Ismail as even the feeling of sadness was also shared by all FAM Exco members. Whatever it is, the decision by Tunku Ismail is final.

“FAM secretariat will be calling for a special meeting involving all Exco members in July to discuss the resignation of Tunku Ismail as FAM president,” he told reporters after the congress held here, today.

He added that a special meeting would also be held with Hamidin to discuss the proposal whether to accept or reject Tunku Ismail’s resignation.

According to Yusoff, even though Tunku Ismail has resigned as FAM president, he will be involved in the local football scene especially Malaysia League (ML) .

“He was also happy after being appointed unanimously by 24 stakeholders as the Malaysian Football League (MFL) chairman,” he said.

He said the original objective to rebranding FMLLP was also to separate FAM and MFL to ensure no overlapping duties and MFL will be an organisation independent of FAM.

“We have to see the rebranding of FMLLP from the positive aspect with Tunku Ismail leading MFL as it will help to improve the body to be more professional similar to the English Premier League and the Spanish League (La Liga).

“It is also important from the sponsorship aspect when it is commercialised and we are confident with the leadership of Tunku Ismail to attract more sponsors and generate more funds for the competing teams,” he said. — Bernama