Trio receive honour for contribution in sport

Datuk Ng Chin Chai was formerly Negri Sembilan BA secretary before taking up a role in the national association. — Picture by Malay Mail

PETALING JAYA, Feb 2 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) secretary Ng Chin Chai (pic) was among 76 recipients of the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) award which carries the title “Datuk”.

Chin Chai, who has been BAM secretary since June 4, 2010, was not the only person from the national association to receive honours on Federal Territories Day yesterday.

Joining him were national men’s pair Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong, who won silver in the Rio Olympics last year and their coach Jeremy Gan Wye Teck.

The trio were awarded the Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah.

Chin Chai, 54, was formerly Negri Sembilan BA secretary before taking up a role in the national association.

He was former president Tan Sri Nadzmi Salleh’s pick to replace P. Ganga Rao and in his time with BAM have helped revolutionise the training and coaching committees.

When Nadzmi left the association in 2013, his replacement Tengku Mahaleel Tengku Ariff recognised Chin Chai’s worth and retained him as secretary.

With Tengku Mahaleel on a leave of absence due to health reasons, it was Chin Chai, who helped steady the ship and been a constant adviser to acting president Tan Sri Mohamed Al Amin Abdul Majid.

Chin Chai has been a fatherly figure to the national players and has formed a closed bond with world No 1 Lee Chong Wei.

He has been by Chong Wei’s side in the good and bad times and was the person the former turned to after losing the Rio Olympics final to Chen Long.

“This recognition is for sports in Malaysia,” said a humbled Chin Chai, who is a laywer by profession.

“I can’t believe it has been nearly seven years since I became BAM secretary. It has been a joy and honour to serve the association and the sport.”