Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Triathlete Duffy wins first gold of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast

Thursday April 5, 2018
10:24 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’ returns to theaters after 50 yearsThe Edit: The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’ returns to theaters after 50 years

The Edit: Physicists zoom in on mysterious ‘missing’ antimatterThe Edit: Physicists zoom in on mysterious ‘missing’ antimatter

The Edit: Like humans, monkeys also benefit from spa time, study saysThe Edit: Like humans, monkeys also benefit from spa time, study says

After Mexican border wall setback, Trump will resort to troopsAfter Mexican border wall setback, Trump will resort to troops

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Flora Duffy of Bermuda celebrates after crossing the finish line in first place of the women's triathlon in Gold Coast April 5, 2018. ― Reuters picFlora Duffy of Bermuda celebrates after crossing the finish line in first place of the women's triathlon in Gold Coast April 5, 2018. ― Reuters picGOLD COAST, April 5 ― World champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda stormed to victory in the women's triathlon to win the first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games today.

Duffy was neck-and-neck with England's Jessica Learmonth after the bike leg but she pulled away over the 5km run to finish in 56min 50sec.

Learmonth crossed the line 43 seconds later with Canada's Joanna Brown third in the sprint-distance event, which is half the length of an Olympic course.

England's Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, the 2016 Olympics gold and silver medallists, are favourites in the men's race later on Thursday.

The triathlon follows Wednesday's colourful opening ceremony, which flagged off 11 days of action involving more than 4,000 athletes from 71 nations and territories. ― AFP

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram