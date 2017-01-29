Last updated Sunday, January 29, 2017 11:48 pm GMT+8

Tragedy-hit teenager Wilks makes debut for Leeds

Sunday January 29, 2017
11:54 PM GMT+8

Leeds’ Mallik Wilks in action in Borough Sports ground, Sutton, January 29, 2017. —Reuters picLeeds’ Mallik Wilks in action in Borough Sports ground, Sutton, January 29, 2017. —Reuters picSUTTON, Jan 29 — Mallik Wilks whose brother Raheem was shot dead last Thursday came on as a substitute for tier two Leeds United in their FA Cup fourth round clash with non league Sutton today.

Raheem, 19, was shot dead in Leeds in what police termed a 'targeted attack' and they have subsequently arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with the offence. 

Mallik, 18, decided to accompany the squad for their FA Cup tie and when manager Garry Monk sent him on during the second-half it marked his first appearance for the senior side. — AFP

