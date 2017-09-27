Totti thanks fans for support in new life

AS Roma's Francesco Totti thanked fans for their support. — Reuters picROME, Sept 27 — AS Roma legend Francesco Totti today thanked his fans for their support in his post-playing career as he celebrated his 41st birthday four months after retiring.

Totti retired after 24 years with Roma at the end of last season, swapping his jersey for a director’s suit, and has also started a coaching diploma.

“It’s been a year since I decided to open my social media account,” Totti wrote on Facebook.

“I wanted to be near my fans, feel your affection, make my voice heard and tell you things about myself.

“It went much better than I expected: you have filled me with messages and conveyed your emotions to me.

“I’ve seen your love first hand and you’re helping me face this new stage of my life.”

Roma travel to Qarabag in Azerbaijan today in Champions League action after a goalless draw against Atleticio Madrid.

But it was Totti’s birthday and not the club that made the headlines in sports newspapers in the capital.

“Thank you everyone for your birthday wishes and giving me so many joys and emotions,” added the former attacking midfielder.

Totti won a Serie A title with Roma in 2001 and has Italian Cup and Super Cup titles but never tasted success on the European stage. — AFP