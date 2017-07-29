Tottenham’s Pochettino demands respect from rival managers

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the match against Arsenal at the White Hart Lane in London April 30, 2017. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters LONDON, July 29 — Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino wants rival Premier League managers to show some respect after Chelsea boss Antonio Conte questioned the North London side’s ambition ahead of the new season.

Earlier in the week, Conte said it would not be a ‘tragedy’ if Tottenham failed to lift trophies next season as their expectations are not the same as rivals Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City.

“I am not a manager who likes to speak about another club, another manager,” Pochettino told reporters ahead of Spurs’ pre-season match against Man City in Nashville today.

“I like to show respect. I expect the same from the people who compete with us.

“For different clubs who have spent a lot of money, the expectation and pressure is massive. For us it is the same. It is our own pressure and ambition.”

Spurs have come close to clinching their first top division league title since 1961 but could only finish in the top three during the last two seasons. They are yet to win a major trophy since the League Cup triumph in 2008.

With English top division clubs spending more than US$1 billion (RM4.2 billion) on transfers since the end of last season, Pochettino said Spurs, who are yet to sign a player, would rather wait for the right moment in the current window.

“We are calm because our squad is competitive,” Pochettino added. “We have a plan. We have a very clear idea of what we want.

“I want to tell our fans ‘don’t be worried’ because we will move in the market.”

Spurs open their league campaign at Newcastle United on August 13. — Reuters