Tottenham close to ending trophy drought, says Alderweireld

Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld in action with Bournemouth's Joshua King during their Premier League match at White Hart Lane, April 15, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, April 21 — Tottenham Hotspur are long overdue for a trophy and will win one either this season or the next, defender Toby Alderweireld said ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley.

Tottenham, seeking their first silverware since winning the 2008 League Cup, challenged for the Premier League title last season but faded during the last few weeks of the campaign and finished in third place, 11 points behind champions Leicester City.

They are four points behind league leaders Chelsea with six games left this season and Alderweireld is confident that silverware is not too far away, provided that they keep improving.

“With this team, and with the people working for it, we will get a trophy — 100 per cent. If it is not this season, then it will be the one after. We will do everything we can to make it happen this season,” Alderweireld told Standard Sport.

“Even with the disappointment of last season we have kept fighting, and this season we are in an even better position... we have to keep improving and get better for next season as well.

“The desire to achieve something and to get better, as a young group, is there... We want to become better. It says a lot about the mental strength of the team.”

Team mate Eric Dier said that the club’s dismal record at Wembley, where they played their home European matches earlier this season, will not affect their performance tomorrow.

“I don’t think that’s going to have any impact on it or make any difference to the game. I just expect a really good match and we’ve created a bit more of a rivalry with Chelsea over the years so it will be an interesting game,” the midfielder said. — Reuters