Top surviving seed Raonic into last eight

Monday January 23, 2017
07:56 PM GMT+8

Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates winning his Men's singles fourth round match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 23, 2017. — Reuters picCanada's Milos Raonic celebrates winning his Men's singles fourth round match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 23, 2017. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 23 — Third seed Milos Raonic came safely through a potentially tricky match against Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(6) 3-6 6-4 6-1 today to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the third straight year.

The Canadian, the highest surviving seed after the early departures of Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, stamped his authority on a sometimes tempestuous match by breaking the Spanish world number 13 to win the third set.

Teak tough Bautista Agut is nothing if not a fighter but Raonic, who said he had been suffering from a fever after his third-round match, raced away with the fourth set to seal the victory with a forehand winner down the line.

The 26-year-old, who fired down 33 aces and 75 winners in the two hour, 52 minute contest, will next meet 2009 champion Rafael Nadal or Gael Monfils as he continues his quest for a maiden grand slam title. — Reuters

