TNB lights up hockey

Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin hands Kumar the torch. Kaliswaran is third from right, and Nor Saiful, right. — Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is getting into the spirit of the SEA Games by actively participating in events, particularly hockey.

During the KL2017 Torch Run from Lembah Pantai to Seputeh on Monday morning, several national hockey players led by goalkeeper S. Kumar, were given the honour of bearing the torch and leading the 500-strong runners.

This is in line with the utility company’s long history of supporting hockey.

Its chief information officer Fazil Ibrahim said TNB agreed to a five-year RM20 million sponsorship of Malaysian Hockey Confederation until 2020.

“Through our Thunderbolts school programme, we have attempted to scout young talents with the potential to become hockey players who may one day make the nation proud,” he said.

Among schools involved in the Thunderbolts programme are Sekolah Sukan Tunku Makhota Ismail in Johor, Sekolah Sukan Negeri Pahang Seberang in Pahang, SMK Anderson in Perak, and Sekolah Sukan Bukit Jalil in KL.

Separately, last Thursday TNB launched its coffeetable book The Sticks during its sponsorship ceremony for the games, detailing its role in developing Malaysian hockey throughout the company’s 70-year history, starting from its days as the Central Electricity Board in 1949.

Former national hockey player Nor Saiful Zaini Nasiruddin, 52, who played for the country from 1985 to 2000, smiled broadly as he recollected his early days in hockey.

“My passion has always been hockey. We played because we loved the game and material benefits were secondary,” he told Malay Mail.

Over the three decades since he started in 1985, Nor Saiful, who now works as TNB’s sports administration manager, said Malaysian hockey has changed by leaps and bounds.

“During my time the average monthly allowance for each national team member was RM1,000. Presently they earn as much as RM15,000.

“We only had coaches to help us hone our talents. Now players have modern methods to train with top-notch facilities,” he said.

Back then the focus was strictly on training.

“Early to bed, early to rise, and on the pitch,” he recalled.

Nor Saiful did not deny passion still remains a factor with the current breed of players but lamented the younger generation are easily distracted due to the current digital age.

Despite these concerns Nor Saiful is confident the national team’s performance for the SEA Games will be up to mark.

“A gold should be in the bag, and that will be the morale booster for the team to take the country to greater heights in the next World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, next year,” he said.

TNB Thunderbolts assistant coach M. Kaliswaran, 41, himself a former international, echoed Nor Saiful’s sentiments.

What drove him further to strive in hockey was patriotism.

“I repeatedly asked my players; what do they want to achieve by playing hockey? For me, I always kept in mind the nation first, and this made me put my heart and soul into the game,” said Kaliswaran, who was in the national team from 1994 to 2000.

Kaliswaran reminded the younger generation of players to not be distracted and to focus on the game, to achieve their personal goals.

“Incentives and rewards will come with hard work and dedication,” he said.

Kaliswaran is also confident the national team will win gold in the SEA Games.

“Field hockey is a given but indoor hockey remains to be seen as it is relatively new. But winning will enable us to qualify for the Asian Games in Indonesia next year,” he said.

National team captain Mohamad Sukri Abdul Mutalib, 31, said the team constantly reminded themselves their juniors looked up to them, as role models.

“If we do not live up to the mark it will only serve to demoralise them.

“Keeping the passion alive is what counts, and the fact that sponsors like TNB invited us to the book launch as a gesture of appreciation is but one of life’s pleasures,” he said.