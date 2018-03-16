TMJ urged to remain as president

Former international Bakri Ibni. — File pictureKUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Former great Datuk Santokh Singh believes it is premature for Tunku Ismail Ibrahim to resign as FA of Malaysia (FAM) president as the national football has been progressing well under his leadership.

“It’s a pity he wants to leave so fast. I thought he would stay at least another year or two,” said the 65-year-old.

“He has been doing a good job and with more time we should be improving. At this moment I do not know if he have the right candidate to replace him.”

Another former international Bakri Ibni also echoed Santokh’s sentiments and felt that the success of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) into a regional powerhouse is a testament of Tunku Ismail’s calibre.

“The whole nation was waiting for him to achieve his success with JDT with the national team. He transformed JDT into quality team from nothing,” said Bakri, a two-time SEA Games gold medallist (1977 and 1979) and member of the team that qualified for the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Former national and current Felda United coach B. Sathiananthan has added the the football development set lose more if Tunku Ismail decides to quit.

“It’ll be a great loss if he quits now as FAM are better organised and the teams are getting better perks through broadcasting rights since he took over a year ago. Good things are happening under and we want this to continue,” said Sathia who is also the FCAM (Football Coaches Association of Malaysia) chief.